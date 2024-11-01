Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $89,266,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

