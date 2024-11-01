Robert W. Baird Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $102.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

SWK opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

