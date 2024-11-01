Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 193 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.