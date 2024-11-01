Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Etfidea LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

