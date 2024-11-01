GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Cut by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSE GEV opened at $301.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $303.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

