Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,317 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 7.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

