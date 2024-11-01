Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

