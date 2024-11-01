Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 5,836 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

