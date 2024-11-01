Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %

ITW opened at $261.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.82 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.