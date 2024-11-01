Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

