Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $315,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

