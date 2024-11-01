Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,878,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 794.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 175,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $8,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 113.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $311.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.46 and a 52 week high of $330.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

