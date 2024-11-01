Diversify Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

