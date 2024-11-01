Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

