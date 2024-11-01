Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

