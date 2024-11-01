Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Diageo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

