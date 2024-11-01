Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 702.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 39.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 24.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 65.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $790.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

