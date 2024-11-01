Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,724.9% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $567.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $555.21 and a 200 day moving average of $512.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.86 and a 1-year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,054,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,054,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,573 shares of company stock worth $133,019,910 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

