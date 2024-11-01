Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 43.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Zoetis by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $178.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

