Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYF opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $57.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

