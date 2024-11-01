Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $246.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.84 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

