Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.59 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.