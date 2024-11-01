Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after buying an additional 514,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $124.94 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.