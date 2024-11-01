1,006 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $246.04 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.