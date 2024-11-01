Golden State Equity Partners Sells 6,516 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

