Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,155 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,891 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

LDOS opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $188.36. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

