Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $154.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.