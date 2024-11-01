DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

