Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $813.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.44 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

