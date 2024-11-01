iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.