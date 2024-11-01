First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,885,773. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.