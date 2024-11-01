First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 367 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $36,459,953. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $759.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $903.58 and a 200-day moving average of $822.06. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $409.05 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.