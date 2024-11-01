Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $321.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their previous price target of $318.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.50. Visa has a 12 month low of $232.99 and a 12 month high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

