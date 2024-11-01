Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $666.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $747.12 and its 200-day moving average is $762.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $453.50 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

