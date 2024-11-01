New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,875 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Hershey by 15.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 23.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $176.78 and a one year high of $211.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.61.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

