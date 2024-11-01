American Battery Technology (ABAT) & The Competition Critical Review

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Battery Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 -$52.50 million -1.03 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.31 billion $259.64 million 21.67

American Battery Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 253 1158 1544 17 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 501.99%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors 2.42% 24.50% 4.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Battery Technology peers beat American Battery Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

