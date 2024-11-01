New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,787 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

