Blue Trust Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after purchasing an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $21,061,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,660 shares of company stock valued at $550,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.