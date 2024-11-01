Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

NEM stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

