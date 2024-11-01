Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.