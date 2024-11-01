Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $80.59 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,031,000 after acquiring an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 399,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.