Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,098,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $275.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $195.65 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.22 and a 200-day moving average of $263.13.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

