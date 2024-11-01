The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

