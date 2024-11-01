Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 535 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 19,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1,227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 162,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,024,000 after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

