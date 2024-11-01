Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IJT stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

