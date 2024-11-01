Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $370.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $186.24 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

