Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $418,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AHR opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.