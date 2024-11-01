American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

