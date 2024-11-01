Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $42.16.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

