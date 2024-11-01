J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.6 %

FHB opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.